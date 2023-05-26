Master Lock to close MKE plant

A gut punch for Milwaukee’s economy. Master Lock will close its plant in the city by March of next year. Mike Bink is a UAW union representative. He spoke with Fox 6 News on Thursday.

“Those higher paying jobs now pay $28 to $30 an hour. I don’t know how people are going to replace those jobs. A lot of them have skills. . .where they can pick up jobs at other places. But not everybody does.”

A Master Lock statement says the company will transition work from Milwaukee to other North American and global locations. The closure will impact some 300 workers. Mayor Cavalier Johnson called that “a slap in the face” to those employees. Master Lock has operated in the city since 1921.