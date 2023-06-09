Wisconsin Radio Network

Evers and Republican leaders reach shared revenue deal

Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Tony Evers have reached a deal on a shared revenue bill. It will increase state funding for local governments and schools. Critically, it allows Milwaukee area leaders to raise sales taxes without a referendum, in order to pay down pension obligations.

The bill also includes historic increases in voucher payments for choice schools, and increased funding for K-12 public schools.

It also repeals the personal property tax. Republican leaders expect to pass it and send it to Governor Evers for h