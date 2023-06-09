Evers and Republican leaders reach shared revenue deal

Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Tony Evers have reached a deal on a shared revenue bill. It will increase state funding for local governments and schools. Critically, it allows Milwaukee area leaders to raise sales taxes without a referendum, in order to pay down pension obligations.

BREAKING: I’ve reached a tentative agreement with GOP leaders on a historic increase in shared revenue to support communities of every size statewide, contingent upon a historic investment in K-12 schools and education. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VR9hLsRlIU — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2023

The bill also includes historic increases in voucher payments for choice schools, and increased funding for K-12 public schools.

For the thousands of parents in the School Choice program who are worried about the ability of their child to continue receiving a fair education, we’re proud to say the program will grow, thrive and prosper. pic.twitter.com/rSWugUiZ0C — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) June 8, 2023

It also repeals the personal property tax. Republican leaders expect to pass it and send it to Governor Evers for h