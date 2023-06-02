Evers raises Pride flag at Capitol – ‘you are welcome here’

Marking the start of Pride Month, the Progress Pride flag flies over the Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin Veterans Secretary James Bond, a Marine Corps veteran and a gay man, was among the speakers at Thursday’s flag raising. “We raise this flag as a beacon, a reminder to all, you are welcome here at the Wisconsin State Capitol.”

“I live my life looking through rainbow lenses, and with the raising of this flag I hope you realize the beauty of a rainbow after the rainfall,” said Madison West High School sophomore Avi Mack.

Governor Tony Evers grew emotional at the event, saying raising the flag lets members of the LGBTQ community know they are welcome at the Capitol.

“Raising the pride flag today sends a message for all those who have only ever wanted to belong. Who’ve had to find their own family. Who’ve never known home. You belong here. You’re family here. You are welcome here.”

Evers initiated flying the pride flag during his first term, and two years ago raised the Progress Pride banner, a redesign celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ community and calling for a more inclusive society.