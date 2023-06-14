Evers says he won’t sign budget with massive cut to UW System

Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that he won’t sign a state budget that includes a big cut to the UW System. The $32 million cut from Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature is equivalent to what the UW had projected for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at the Capitol that taxpayer money should not be going to what he calls “a new religion for people on the left,” adding that “they no longer go to church on Sunday, but boy, are they trying to make sure that everybody is evangelized on campus, that there’s only one acceptable viewpoint.”

“If you want to raise money in the private sector, if you want to have a bake sale or put money into your own ideology you have every right to do that because we live in America,” Vos said. “But it’s not the right to use taxpayer dollars to try to push one ideology over another.”

During a stop at a Monroe dairy plant, Evers was asked whether he’ll sign a budget with the massive cut to the UW. “No. $32 million is a ridiculous effort on his part,” Evers said, referring to the Assembly leader. “To cut at this point in time the University of Wisconsin System when we have a $7 billion surplus is irrational. Tying that to diversity issues frankly is equally bad.”

Evers said he hopes the UW cut will be changed before work on the budget is completed.