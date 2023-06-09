Legislative Republicans push for return to phonics-based reading lessons in public schools

Legislative Republicans are making another attempt at a bill that would require more reading education in grade school.

State Senator Duey Stroebel says lawmakers want to see a return to using phonics as a method of teaching.

“We put a significant amount of money aside to make this program work.”

State Representative Joel Kitchens says new methods of teaching have failed children.

“We need to reteach our teachers because our universities over the last couple of decades have not been teaching reading properly.”

The bill would spend 50 million dollars on the program to send coaches to districts to help teach phonics. Governor Tony Evers vetoed a similar measure last year that had no funding attached.