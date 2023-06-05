Man killed in St. Croix County standoff identified as Minnesota corrections officer

A man killed in a weekend standoff in western Wisconsin has been identified as a Minnesota corrections officer. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections released a statement on Saturday night’s death of 42-year-old Tyler Abel, calling it “tragic and troubling.”

Abel was hired as a corrections officer in April 2022 and worked at the state prison in Stillwater.

Officers responded to Abel’s house in the Town of Star Prairie on a domestic disturbance call. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Abel was shot and killed when he exited the home and confronted officers with a rifle.

The sheriff’s deputy and New Richmond police officer who fired their weapons are on administrative leave.