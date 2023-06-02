Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan

At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion.

“I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state money at the at the issue when we’ve got an phenomenal amount of federal money coming in,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said Thursday. “I would prefer that we wait to see what the federal money is going to do and then come back later on and use additional state money to maybe fill in the holes.”

An Evers spokesperson said “Republicans have absolutely nothing to show for plans to actually address the pressing challenges facing our state.”

In the 21st century, nearly everything about our economy, our workforce, and our way of life depends on high-speed internet. The longer it takes to get folks connected, the more costly it’ll be for our state to catch up. This decision is irresponsible. https://t.co/mbzTETlr9k — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 2, 2023

In a tweet, Evers called the decision irresponsible.