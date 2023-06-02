Wisconsin Radio Network

Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan

At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion. 

“I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state money at the at the issue when we’ve got an phenomenal amount of federal money coming in,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said Thursday. “I would prefer that we wait to see what the federal money is going to do and then come back later on and use additional state money to maybe fill in the holes.”

An Evers spokesperson said “Republicans have absolutely nothing to show for plans to actually address the pressing challenges facing our state.”

In a tweet, Evers called the decision irresponsible.

 

 

 