State Assembly debates state budget after Senate approves it Wednesday night

State Assembly Democrats made one final plea for more funding in the state budget as the chamber debated the bill on Thursday.

Democrat minority leader Greta Neubauer says Republicans can still fund social programs.

“There is still time for our Republican colleagues to realize the error they are committing by failing to work with us and Governor Evers on a budget that delivers real lasting solutions.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Republicans are sending most of the projected 7 billion dollar tax surplus back to taxpayers.

“Almost half of the dollars that were overtaken from the citizens of Wisconsin back to them in income and property tax cuts.”

But Republicans have cut some of Governor Tony Evers’s major pledges in the budget, including multiple cuts for the UW-System. Evers has threatened a total veto if that money isn’t put back.