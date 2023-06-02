UW-Madison campus Starbucks votes for union

A downtown Madison Starbucks has voted to unionize. The Starbucks on State Street near the UW-Madison campus is now the second Madison area Starbucks to approve a union.

The vote came in at 20 to 2 in favor. Store employees were worried last week that the head office of Starbucks was attempting to interfere with the vote, but were happy that the vote passed.

The Capitol Times reported that employees and Starbucks management may file an objection to the election results before the National Labor Relations Board officially certifies the union as the workers’ representative in negotiations with Starbucks, according to NLRB procedure. That certification typically takes a matter of days.

Madison’s Capitol Square location joined the Union last summer.