Dem Rebecca Cooke launches 3rd CD campaign

A former Eau Claire small-business owner has launched a second campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Rebecca Cooke’s announcement launches the 2024 race for a critical seat that could factor in Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the House.

Cooke is hoping to beat first term Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden. She finished second behind state Senator Brad Pfaff in last year’s Democratic primary. Pfaff lost the general election to Van Orden by some 12,000 votes. He blamed a lack of support from the national Democratic party for the loss.