There have been 16 deaths of ATV & UTV riders in Wisconsin this year. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lieutenant Jake Holsclaw says many UTV deaths are preventable if riders were the seatbelts the vehicles are equipped with.

In addition, many of those killed were not wearing helmets. Holsclaw says many victims are older adults who did not complete the certified safety course which is required for operators born after 1988. Holsclaw notes alcohol is also a factor in many ATV/UTV fatalities.