Eau Claire files lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers

The City of Eau Claire has filed a lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers. PFAS chemicals have been detected on the City Well Fields property and the groundwater the community depends upon for drinking water.

Costs for Eau Claire’s PFAS response – which included shutting down the use of nearly half its wells – are already over $1 million and expected to rise to over $20 million with construction and long-term maintenance of new treatment facilities, according to a news release.

The release says the suit filed in Eau Claire County Court is a further step to protect the city’s rights and ensure those responsible for the contamination are held accountable for clean-up and damages.

–