Field set for Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

The field is set for Wednesday night’s first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

The Republican National Committee announced late Monday night that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will all take the stage for the Fox News sponsored event at Fiserv Forum.

Candidates who qualified for the debate had to reach certain polling and fundraising numbers and also had to sign a pledge to support the eventual nominee.