State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz sworn in at Capitol Rotunda

Former Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz is Wisconsin’s newest state supreme court justice.

She was sworn into office Tuesday afternoon. “I look forward to serving alongside all of you, along with Chief Justice Ziegler and Justice Bradley to uphold the Constitution of our state and deliver on the promise of justice for every Wisconsinite.”

Protasiewicz says her time as a judge and prosecutor will help her administer justice fairly to all. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the importance of upholding our laws, holding people accountable, and applying justice fairly. And equally.”

Protasiewicz’s election shifts the balance on the court to a liberal majority. She defeated conservative Daniel Kelly in the spring elections in a hotly contested race. Major court cases could soon be before the supreme court, including challenges to the state’s abortion ban and how the state handles elections.