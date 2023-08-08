Vos rejects Evers’ latest special session request

Governor Tony Evers has called a September 20 special session of the Wisconsin Legislature. At a Tuesday news conference in Milwaukee, the Democratic governor said he wants lawmakers to take up a $1 billion workforce development package, including $365 million to support child care providers.

BREAKING: I’m calling a special session of the Legislature to address the state’s longstanding workforce challenges so we can support working families, bolster our workforce, and maintain our state’s economic momentum. Here’s how we’re going to do just that ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i5Vf3OnTQo — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 8, 2023

Republican leaders have previously gaveled in and out of such sessions, but Evers said he doesn’t think that will happen this time. “Because at the end of the day, I know that Republicans do not want to be responsible for farmers, hospitals, schools and other businesses in their district snot being able to find workers because parents can’t find care for their kids.”

But a Republican legislative leader said Evers’ latest special session request isn’t going to happen.

Democrats at the federal level tried spending recklessly to help the workforce and all we got for it was crushing inflation. We are not going to do that in Wisconsin. Read my full response below. pic.twitter.com/B8q8QcfSyu — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) August 8, 2023

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the governor’s plan “a rehash of Evers’ tax and spend budget.” Republicans rejected efforts to add childcare funding to the state budget earlier this year, and Vos says additional spending won’t solve the childcare shortage Wisconsin families face. Assembly Republicans instead plan to send a tax cut to Evers.