DATCP seeks public help tracking invasive spotted lanternfly

State Ag officials are seeking the public’s help in tracking a new invasive species threat. Adult spotted lanternflies are active and laying egg masses in September and October.

While it has not yet been found in Wisconsin, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is asking for help to monitor for the pest which has been found in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

Adults are about one inch long and feature tan outer wings with black spots. The inner wings contain a mix of white, black, and red markings. They can be found feeding on hardwoods such as maple, cherry, willow, and apple. If you think you spot SLF in Wisconsin, report it right away at the DATCP website.