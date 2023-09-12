Evers to veto Republican tax cuts

State Assembly Republicans on Tuesday passed a package of tax cuts totaling nearly $3 billion. “The governor after his line item veto, the average tax cut was about $36,” said Oostburg Republican Terry Katsma. “This proposal that we have here today is going to result in an average tax cut of about $770. We need to return this money back to the taxpayers.”

The bill would reduce the third-highest tax bracket to 4.4% from 5.3%, and also expand an existing break on retirement income. Governor Tony Evers has already promised a veto, warning the cuts could “break the bank” for future state budgets.

Lawmakers also approved a proposal to amend the state constitution to require approval from a two-thirds majority of each chamber of the Legislature in order to raise taxes.