Lawmakers propose bill to criminalize possession of child sex dolls

At the Capitol, lawmakers are proposing a bill to criminalize possession of child sex dolls in Wisconsin.

Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona) is the bill‘s author in the Senate. “I have a hard time believing that someone who possesses this kind of doll would not also be acting out their desire in a way that involved a real child,” the former police chief testified in a Senate committee on Tuesday. “In my conversations with child crimes investigators regarding this legislation, they confirm that these dolls have always been confiscated alongside child pornography, or in conjunction with a crime against a real child.”

Zach Jakel is a sensitive crimes investigator with the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety, also testified. “Nothing has flipped my stomach more than hearing about these dolls. My first thought were probably like most people’s thoughts – I did not even know these dolls existed. The fact these dolls do exist makes me squirm. These dolls are inherently gross and directly related to other pedophilic acts.”

The bill stipulates that those caught possessing such a doll would be guilty of a felony and up to 3 & 1/2 years in prison for a first offense, but If the doll resembles a specific child, a conviction on first offense would mean up to 15 years in prison.

Several other states have similar bills in place.