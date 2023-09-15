Legislative leaders react to Planned Parenthood’s resumption of abortion care in Wisconsin

State legislative leaders reacted to news that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume offering abortion services next week.

“We are celebrating the restoration of abortion access for Wisconsinites today, and we are of course going to continue to fight to expand and protect these rights going forward,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said Thursday.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson announced that abortion care will be offered beginning on Monday, at PPWI clinics in Milwaukee and Madison.

“It makes me remember that the job that we are doing is literally a matter of life and death,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). “I will pray tonight for all the unborn children who will no longer have the opportunity to be born.”

Vos said legal action by the legislature to block abortions is unlikely, but that outside groups may file a legal challenge, since the state’s 1849 law blocking most abortions remains on the books.