Office of School Safety funded through 2024

Wisconsin’s school safety office remains in place, for now. The Office of School Safety and its Speak Up, Speak Out 24 hour tip line remain in place this school year. During a Tuesday news conference at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Director Trish Kelton said they can make a difference.

“In previous acts of school violence, it often starts with a grievance or an upset,” said Kelton. “We believe that if we resolve those issues early, we can prevent tragedies.”