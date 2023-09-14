Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions starting next Monday

–

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume providing abortions next week. The announcement was made Thursday by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson

“A ruling by the Dane County Circuit Court in July made it clear that the 1849 law is not enforceable for voluntary abortions. This Monday, September 18, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care at our Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee and in Madison at our Madison East Health Center.”

Atkinson said PPWI is confident in the decision after consulting with attorneys and doctors. The action comes as a legal challenge to the state’s 1849 law prohibiting nearly all abortions is expected to be heard by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where liberal justices now hold the majority.