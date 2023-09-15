Speaker Vos threatens to cut all UW funding over plans to keep DEI staff

A threat to UW System funding over DEI.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday afternoon the University of Wisconsin System “will never get another nickel out of the Legislature” unless it cuts diversity, equity and inclusion programming. Vos responded in a statement to the Daily Cardinal, after the paper reported that UW-Madison vice chancellor for student affairs Lori Reesor confirmed DEI positions would not be cut during a Wednesday meeting with student government.

Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee cut $32 million from the UW System’s 2023-25 state budget and tied that to elimination of 188 DEI positions. Democratic Governor Tony Evers used a partial veto to let UW officials absorb the cut as they see fit.