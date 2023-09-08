Wisconsin man arrested for actions during J6 Capitol riot

A Wisconsin man has been arrested for actions during the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Joseph Cattani of Colgate was identified after surveillance images were released from the January 6 insurrection. Cattani is seen among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol, and later pulling a Capitol Police officer’s face shield up and down as the officer’s head twists and turns.

Prosecutors allege Cattani then pushed his way into the building and spent about 20 minutes inside. Cattani was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges.

You can read the criminal complaint against Cattani here.