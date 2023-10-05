Armed man detained after seeking Evers at Wisconsin State Capitol

An armed man was at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Wednesday, looking for Governor Governor Tony Evers. According to a visitor alert from Capitol Police the man appeared at the desk outside Governor Tony Evers office at the Capitol just before two o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

The man was open carrying a handgun and told the officer at the desk he would not leave until he saw Governor Evers. He was told he could not open carry in the Capitol. He was arrested for openly carrying a gun in a state building.

After bailing out of the Dane County Jail, the man returned to the Capitol Building at around 8:50 Wednesday night armed with an AK style rifle. He again stated he was not going to leave until the governor spoke with him. He was taken into protective custody.

Evers was not in the building at the time but at a public appearance on Thursday credited Capitol Police for taking control of the situation