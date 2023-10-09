DOJ investigating two fatal weekend shootings by police in Wisconsin

The Division of Criminal Investigation in the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating two fatal weekend shootings by Wisconsin police officers. Both of the men killed were armed with unspecified “bladed weapons.”

Police in Rice Lake shot and killed a man on Saturday. According to the Department of Justice the shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. at an apartment in Rice Lake after a 911 call reported a woman was stabbed by a man.

Finding the man barricaded in an apartment, officers used a K-9 and less-lethal weapons to try to get the man to comply. The DOJ said the man charged at officers with a “bladed weapon” and they fired their weapons, striking the man. First-aid was given, but he died at the scene. The officers and departments are fully cooperating according to DOJ. The man was not identified.

Another shooting took place in the Fox Valley on Saturday. According to a DOJ press release, the man was armed with “bladed weapons” when officers from the Menasha and Fox Crossing Police Departments responded to a domestic dispute in Menasha shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

A Menasha officer shot the man, who died despite first aid being rendered. The DOJ did not identify the man or state how many shots were fired. Officers were equipped with body cameras, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of the shooting.

WJMC contributed to this report