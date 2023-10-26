FTC and Wisconsin DOJ found auto dealership discriminated against Native American customers

A auto dealership located in northern Wisconsin has been fined over $1 million for discriminating against Native American customers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission found Rhinelander Auto Center specifically targeted Native Americans with bogus fees and bad loans when selling them vehicles. The FTC said both the current and previous owners of the car dealership took part in the bad deals.

On average, the dealership was charging Native Americans 400 dollars more on a car while also charging 13-hundred dollars in additional fees and add-ons.

“We are holding these dealerships accountable for discriminating against American Indians,” said FTC’s Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine. “A vehicle is one of the most expensive purchases families make, and we are committed to ensuring that consumers navigate the car-buying process without facing unlawful discrimination or paying for products and services they do not want.”

According to the FTC and Wisconsin DOJ, the current and former owners and the dealership’s general manager have agreed to stop their illegal practices and refund $1.1 million back to customers.