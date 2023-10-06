Kaul joins coalition urging ADA updates

A call to update the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of 11 Attorney Generals are encouraging the U.S. Department of Justice to adopt proposed rules to make it easier for individuals with disabilities to navigate state and local government websites and mobile apps.

The coalition submitted a comment letter to DOJ supporting the proposals to update regulations under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some of those proposals include allowing a screen reader to accurately and efficiently navigate a webpage, descriptive captions for photos and videos, and high contrast colors and adjustable text sizes.