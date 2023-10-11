Madison Police Chief calls shooting that killed teen “cowardly”

Madison police chief Shon Barnes is calling a Tuesday night attack on a Madison apartment building that killed a teenage girl “cowardly”.

Barnes showed off surveillance footage of a group of people shooting randomly at the building.

“There are four people out, that makes five. You can see them going toward the apartment complex and firing and then the car is moving, as you can see. And then they get back into the vehicle and then they drive off.”

A 15 year old girl was killed in the attack, a 14 year old victim is in serious but stable condition. Two other teens were injured. Police say the teens were not the targets of the attack.

Barnes is asking for help from the public. “If you see something on that photo that you recognize, please let us know so that we can follow up on it.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says lawmakers need to commit to addressing gun violence.