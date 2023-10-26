Payne to step down as Department of Natural Resources Secretary

The Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is stepping down after less than a year on the job. Secretary-designee Adam Payne was on the job for just 10 months.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Payne in January of this year, but he was never confirmed by the Wisconsin Senate.

In a letter to Evers Payne said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family. Payne’s departure is effective November 1st and follows the ouster of 4 of Governor Evers’ appointees to the Natural Resources Board by the Senate.