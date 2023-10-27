Public hearing on bills to increase number of Native American history classes in school, allowing tribal regalia at events

At the Capitol on Thursday, the state assembly’s education committee took testimony on several bills about Native American curriculum and students.

Oneida Nation Secretary Lisa Liggins spoke in favor of increasing the amount of Native American studies students would have to complete during their school careers.

“The Oneida Nation feels it’s necessary for our schools in the state of Wisconsin to have those minimum academic standards and correct resources when teaching about the first people of this land.”

Another bill would allow Native students to wear their tribal regalia and clothing at special events like graduation.