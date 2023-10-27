Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationally and in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsinites consistently do an outstanding job

“This this past spring, Wisconsin’s drug takeback was first in the nation in the volume of unused unwanted medications collected,” Kaul said. “There was over 55,000 pounds collected this past spring over essentially a six month period.”

Kaul said it makes a difference. “The reason that’s so important is one of the ways that people will become addicted to prescription painkillers is through the misuse of prescription drugs.”

There are 140 events planned around the State on Saturday. Find one near you at doseofreality.wi.gov. There are also over 490 drop boxes around the state where you can safely dispose of unused and unwanted medications year round.