AmFam Field funding package clears key committee votes

An American Family Field package is a step closer to the governor’s desk. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders are in agreement that a funding bill for updates to the Brewers ballpark needs to get done.

Amendments to bills already approved by the state Assembly passed two committee votes at the Capitol on Wednesday and will go to the state Senate next week, where 17 votes will be needed to send the package to Evers.

It includes $531 million in new revenues from state and local governments, and another $150 million from the Brewers. The deal would extend the MLB teams’s stadium lease to 2050.