Bill would limit foreign purchasers of Wisconsin ag and forest lands

Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland and forestry,” Plumer said during a hearing in the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

While Plumer cited concerns over buyers who could be affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, Jason Mugnaini with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau raised concerns

“We have long standing farms throughout the state who have been farming here for decades but are not US citizens,” he said

The bill (AB 349) which Plumer introduced in July, would limit the number of acres that could be acquired by foreign citizens, entities or governments to 50, although Plumer said at a recent hearing that his preference would be zero.