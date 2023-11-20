Madison and Milwaukee work to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries

Elected leaders and traffic safety advocates in Wisconsin’s two largest cities are working to bring attention to the victims of traffic crashes and reduce the toll of those killed and injured.

The city of Madison has made a commitment to eliminate traffic deaths through the Vision Zero initiative. “We need everyone, everyone in the city to also make this commitment by supporting the changes to the design and operation of our streets by driving at a safe speed when you get behind the wheel, and by never, ever driving distracted or impaired,” Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said during a press conference on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Thursday, November 16.

In Madison, @SatyaForMadison & advocates held press conference on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. 68 pairs of shoes for those killed in Madison traffic over the past 5 years. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/JCM3h7XTmB — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) November 16, 2023

Over the past five years 68 people have been killed in Madison traffic crashes, including pedestrians struck by drivers. Madison and Milwaukee are among more than 40 cities nationwide participating in the Vision Zero initiative.

Denise Jess is executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually impaired. She’s also on Madison’s Vision Zero task force. “We need our drivers to fully focus on the activity of driving. When you’re behind the wheel that’s your number one job,” Jess said.

Milwaukee took part in World Day of Remembrance for the first time on Sunday. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley addressed a gathering at Milwaukee’s All Saints Catholic Church. “We’ve lost too many lives, and not just this year. And not just last year, but for too many years.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman talked about traffic safety with Fox 6 Milwaukee. “We all have a role to drive safely, to remind others to drive safely, but also to support efforts for safer driving.”

The remembrance ceremony was organized by the Coalition for Safe Driving Milwaukee, which plans on hosting an event like this on the third Sunday in November every year, in an effort to bring attention to the toll caused by reckless and distracted driving.

