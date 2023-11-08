Marquette Law School Poll results mixed for Biden, positive for Evers

There were some mixed results for President Joe Biden in the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

The poll, conducted last week, shows that President Biden is currently holding a slim lead over former President Donald Trump in very early polling, 45 to 42 percent. Biden is also barely leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a potential race, 43 to 42 percent. But most of the respondents aren’t happy with Biden’s job performance, with only 42 percent approval.

Meanwhile, most Wisconsinites are happy with the job that Evers is doing. 53 percent of people are happy with his work, while only 46 percent are unhappy. Evers is also ahead on favorability in potential voters, with 50 percent in favor and 42 percent against him. Meanwhile 57 percent of respondents said they were unhappy with the work of the state legislature, with 40 percent in favor.

The poll of 908 registered Wisconsin voters was conducted October 26 through November 2. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.