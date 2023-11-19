Nazi group marches in Madison

Wisconsin Radio Network

About two dozen members of a neo-Nazi group staged a midday march in and around downtown Madison on Saturday, drawing condemnation from elected officials.

Social media posts from local reporters showed members of the Blood Tribe-a white supremacist group that targets Jews, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. The men-most wearing red shirts and masks, were seen waving swastikas, shouting racial slurs, and chanting “there will be blood.”


Governor Tony Evers released a statement condemning the group’s “repulsive and disgusting” rhetoric. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city does not want or welcome such groups.