Nazi group marches in Madison

About two dozen members of a neo-Nazi group staged a midday march in and around downtown Madison on Saturday, drawing condemnation from elected officials.

Social media posts from local reporters showed members of the Blood Tribe-a white supremacist group that targets Jews, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. The men-most wearing red shirts and masks, were seen waving swastikas, shouting racial slurs, and chanting “there will be blood.”

Neo-Nazi group marches on Wisconsin capital (by me for @journalsentinel)https://t.co/e953ZaQrw8 — Tyler Katzenberger (@TylerKatzen) November 18, 2023

I was just trying to do weekend errands with my husband. But we stumbled across neo-Nazis walking down our neighborhood street. The point is attention, hate and fear. And your uniforms suck. https://t.co/4pdrO4uZtj pic.twitter.com/Ll4l41pzVZ — chali (@chalipittman) November 18, 2023



Governor Tony Evers released a statement condemning the group’s “repulsive and disgusting” rhetoric. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city does not want or welcome such groups.