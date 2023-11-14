Senate passes American Family Field funding bills

The state Senate approves taxpayer funding for the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark.

The amended bill calls for $375.4 million from the state, $67.5 million each from Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee and $150.7 million from the Brewers. It passed on a 19-14 bipartisan vote, along with a companion bill to fund improvements at American Family Field.

The amendment includes a ticket tax on non-Brewers events. That tax will be $2 from 2024-2032, $3 from 2033-2041 and $4 from 2042-2050. In addition, the governor would get two additional appointees to the stadium board. Those would be selected from a list provided by the city & county.

The Senate amended bill returns to the Assembly for concurrence after which both are expected to be signed by Governor Tony Evers.