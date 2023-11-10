Wisconsin leads nation in 2023 fall drug take back collection

Another successful Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the nation for the most prescription medications collected during the fall drug takeback.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, more than 53,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected. Wisconsin has collected more than 1.2 million pounds of unwanted medications since drug takeback began in 2010 under the leadership of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA holds two drug take back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.