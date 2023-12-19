Wisconsin Radio Network

Arguing over DEI continues as lawmakers approve UW System pay raises

Months after the money to pay them was budgeted, Universities of Wisconsin employees finally get their pay raises. A legislative committee voted 5-1 on Tuesday, approving 6% pay hikes to some 35,000 employees. UW officials reached agreement with Republicans to pause diversity, equity and inclusion in exchange for $800 million.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are important. And I believe it’s important to everybody in the state of Wisconsin,” said Senator Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton).  “The action we are taking today should have been done months ago, and should never have been used as a bargaining chip for this process.”

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved a 4% increase for the budgeted salary base for the 2023 year retroactive back to the summer, along with a 2% increase for the following year.

“Unfortunately, my Democratic colleagues continue to be obsessed with race and division and exclusion, and that’s a shame,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), who led the charge against DEI. And Vos promised that Republicans are just getting started.     

“Legislative Republicans will begin a much needed, long term, in depth review of every part of DEI in and state government. Stay tuned.”    

 

 

