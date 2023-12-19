Arguing over DEI continues as lawmakers approve UW System pay raises

Months after the money to pay them was budgeted, Universities of Wisconsin employees finally get their pay raises. A legislative committee voted 5-1 on Tuesday, approving 6% pay hikes to some 35,000 employees. UW officials reached agreement with Republicans to pause diversity, equity and inclusion in exchange for $800 million.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are important. And I believe it’s important to everybody in the state of Wisconsin,” said Senator Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton). “The action we are taking today should have been done months ago, and should never have been used as a bargaining chip for this process.”

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved a 4% increase for the budgeted salary base for the 2023 year retroactive back to the summer, along with a 2% increase for the following year.

“Unfortunately, my Democratic colleagues continue to be obsessed with race and division and exclusion, and that’s a shame,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), who led the charge against DEI. And Vos promised that Republicans are just getting started.

“Legislative Republicans will begin a much needed, long term, in depth review of every part of DEI in and state government. Stay tuned.”

