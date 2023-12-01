Bill would make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter thefts

At the Capitol, a bill would make it easier to charge people who steal catalytic converters.

Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwanago) said right now, it’s challenging. “Prosecutors must undertake the burdensome task of finding a mechanic, invoicing what a potential repair would cost in both parts and labor, and then have that mechanic testify in the affirmative of such costs in order to attempt to demonstrate an impact of $500 or more to adequately charge the theft.”

The Legislation would add converters to the list of major vehicle parts in state statute, along with things like engines and transmissions. Rettinger noted the costs of replacing stolen converters can be financially burdensome to families.

Ryan Windorff is President of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police The insurance claims for these types of theft in Wisconsin, rose from 16,660 claims in 2020, which I thought was a large number, to 64,701, in 2022,” Windorff said. He added that when it comes to catalytic converter thefts, it seems no place is safe.

“Embarrassingly, the law enforcement agency I work for, we had a catalytic converter stolen out of an unmarked vehicle in our parking lot. Perhaps even more embarrassingly, that remains unsolved. So if anybody has any information, contact Outagamie County Crimestoppers, you may be eligible for a reward.”