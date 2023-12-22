BREAKING: State Supreme Court overturns Wisconsin’s legislative maps, orders new districting

The State Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin’s legislative maps.

In a ruling released on Friday, the 4 to 3 liberal majority court ruled that Wisconsin’s current legislative maps were unconstitutional because districts were not contiguous. Justice Jill Karofsky, writing for the Majority, says the legislature now has to pass new maps that Democratic Governor Tony Evers will sign. Otherwise, the court will come up with its own maps.

Friday’s ruling did not invalidate the 2022 election. Democrats tried to argue that all of Wisconsin’s elected officials stand for elections when the maps are redrawn, including Senators in the middle of their terms.

Speaker Vos says the ruling is unfortunate and that it was predetermined. “The U.S. Supreme Court will have the last word.” Republicans had threatened to remove newly elected liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz or to get her to recuse herself from the ruling. Protasiewicz campaigned on the maps, calling them unconstitutional.

Governor Tony Evers says he has doubts that Republicans will be able to draw up maps that he will be able to sign. “Wisconsin is a purple state and I look forward to submitting new maps to the Court to consider and review that reflect and represent the makeup of our state.”