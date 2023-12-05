Easy does it on the ice, says DNR warden

Even though there’s ice on some lakes and rivers already doesn’t mean it’s safe to walk or drive on it.

Department of Natural Resources warden Jacob Holsclaw says no ice is safe ice, and even less so in the early season.

“I always tell people like no fish, I don’t care how big that fish is, it’s not worth your life.”

Holsclaw says the ice hasn’t had enough time to freeze solid on most bodies of water. “There is that sense of caution that everybody has to have on those waterways, especially waterways with current or springs under them.”

If you insist on risking the ice on foot, be sure to wear a life preserver and bring safety equipment to get yourself out if you fall through into the water.