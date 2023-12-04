Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February

A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an explosive, for the May 2022 incident at Wisconsin Family Action. He faces between five and 20 years in prison at sentencing in February.

Madison police were able to link Roychowdhury to the crime scene following an investigation that included obtaining DNA from a discarded burrito, and he was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport in March, attempting to flee the country.

“I am deeply grateful to our local and federal law enforcement partners for their dedication and persistence in solving this crime,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin in a press release. “In our shared American experiment, conflicting views must be resolved through discussion, the courts, and the ballot box. Arson and other acts of domestic terrorism are crimes that will be punished and have no place in a healthy democracy.”