Assembly majority leader slams effort to impeach WEC administrator

An effort to impeach Wisconsin’s elections administrator is going nowhere. On the Assembly floor Tuesday, Representative Janel Brandtjen was ruled out of order, when she tried to force a vote to remove Meagan Wolfe.

And on Thursday, Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August was dismissive of the effort by the Menomomee Falls Republican.

“We have a process that has been utilized in this building for decades of how to bring a bill or a resolution to the floor, and that’s the process that we’ll continue to use,” August said. “If she has the support to move the resolution forward she can do so but the fact is she doesn’t.”

August continued, “Our caucus is focused on real things not grifting, and not making a big show for the cameras and that’s all she’s interested in doing.”

Brandtjen is a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump. Her resolution to remove Wolfe from her job overseeing elections requires 50 votes to pass the Assembly. As of Thursday it had only five co-sponsors.