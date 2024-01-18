DHS issues cautions on self harm as students return to school

Self harm can be a concern for kids returning to school. As students begin the spring semester, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages parents and caregivers to be aware of data that shows young people experience large increases in self harm injuries at certain times of the year, including when school resumes after the winter holidays.

Self-harming increased among youth by nearly 40% in September 2022 and January 2023 compared to each of the preceding months. While September 2023 showed a smaller spike in self-harming (14% increase from August 2023), it still represents a significant concern, according to DHS.

Self harm refers to intentional actions to hurt oneself. Examples include cutting, hitting, poisoning or burning. It may be done to express or lessen emotional pain. Find more information on the DHS website.