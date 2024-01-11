DHS recommends RSV and other vaccines this winter for those who are pregnant

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say pregnant people who want to protect their newborns from R S V can choose to get vaccinated.

Wisconsin Immunization Program Coordinator Dr. Stephanie Schauer says the new vaccine can transfer over to the newborn ahead of birth.

“RSV really has significant and can have severe impacts on pediatric cases and newborns.”

Dr. Schauer there’s a shortage of the vaccine meant for infants, but there’s a short window in pregnancy to transfer that protection.

“We really want individuals who are pregnant to talk with their health care providers and make sure that they are up to date and have received all of these vaccines that can help protect them as well as their newborn.”

There are a number of other vaccines that pregnant people are able to get including the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.