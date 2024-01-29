Governor Evers taps private donations to complete Pelican River conservation project

A plan to protect the Pelican River Forest is back on track after Democratic Governor Tony Evers helped secure funding for the conservation effort.

Conservation Fund Regional Director Clint Miller tells WXPR they’ve got big plans for the forest.

“We are still working with the ATV/UTV clubs to create a network of trails through the property that we hope to have opened this summer. There’s a lot of work to be done on some of those forest roads.”

State funding for the project was held up last year at the request of Republican lawmakers. Evers says outside groups donated the funds to complete the project. 70-thousand acres will be conserved as part of the effort, including the headwaters of the Wolf River and several miles of pristine trout streams.