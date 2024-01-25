Meet Wisconsin DOJ’s new K-9 investigator Moose

A new K-9 will help investigate internet crimes against kids in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Attorney General Josh Kaul introduced Moose, who will specialize in electronic storage detection.

Kaul said Moose and his handler, Special Agent Alexander Bol, are primarily assigned to assist with Internet Crimes Against Children investigations, but can also prove useful in a variety of other investigations. Moose can also be used to provide comfort to children during investigations and court proceedings.

“Moose was donated to the Wisconsin Department of Justice by an organization called kNot Today,” Kaul said. “That organization is dedicated to protecting children from abuse and exploitation. When Moose isn’t working he’s a typical black lab. He’s just under two years old and he loves people.”

The two-year-old Black Lab joins K-9 Kozak in the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation.