Names submitted for presidential primary ballot

Names have been submitted for Wisconsin’s presidential primary ballot. Leaders of the state’s political parties met briefly at the Capitol on Tuesday. Six candidates from the Republican Party of Wisconsin are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden was the sole name from the Democratic Party.

The names now go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Candidates have until January 30 to confirm their ballot status or indicate that they don’t intend to run.