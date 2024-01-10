Recall effort against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

An effort is underway to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Wispolitics.com reported on Wednesday that Matthew Snorek of Burlington filed paperwork with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

He intends to circulate a recall petition against Vos.

In his notice to the commission, Snorek claimed – falsely – that the Republican Speaker is blocking fair elections in Wisconsin. He also criticized Vos for failing to impeach elections administrator Meagan Wolfe and for opposing Donald Trump. In a statement Vos called the action “a waste of time, resources and effort.”

The move allows Vos to raise unlimited campaign cash.